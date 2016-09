A casualty was treated for burns after a car fire.

Firefighters were called to Gorman Walk, Wigan, at 1.23pm yesterday, Saturday, where a car fire had caused heat damage to a domestic garage.

The crew from Wigan used one hose reel, one breathing kit and breaking in gear to put the fire out and make the scene safe.

One casualty was treated for burns by paramedics. Crew were at the scene for 35 minutes.

