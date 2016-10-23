Fire hazard fright wig warning

Safety watchdogs have issued a warning to Wigan families after seizing Hallowe’en wigs which are a fire hazard.

Testing has been carried out by Wigan Council’s trading standards officers on a number of seasonal accessories from local shops as part of a safety sampling survey, to check they comply with legislation in the run-up to Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night.

And two of the 11 products were found to be unsafe when tested for flammability.

As a result borough parents were today being urged to not buy these particular goods or, if they have bought them already, return them to the store from which they were bought and secure a refund.

The items were purchased from two separate national retailer chains in the borough. The first product was a green coloured Hallowe’en Frite Nite short bob wig and the second a pink coloured Creepy Crew Frightful hair extension.

Trading standards officers have since removed the products from the local stores.

The two shops have also voluntarily removed them nationally and issued safety recalls for customers who have purchased those particular products.

Investigations are ongoing with the retailers involved.

Parents and guardians are being advised to always check the labelling on Hallowe’en costumes, and ensure they contain the following information:

* The manufacturers’ name and address details;

* Instructions and safety information;

* A CE mark.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for environment, said: “I am extremely concerned that these products may have been purchased by residents across the borough for their children. I would urge anyone who has bought any of these products to return them to the shop or dispose of them immediately.

“I would advise parents to be vigilant and keep their children away from any naked flame when wearing Hallowe’en costumes and masks and to use battery powered LED tea lights instead.”

Hallowe’en face masks, wigs and costumes are required to be fire retardant in accordance to The Toy Safety Regulations 2011 and the European British Standard BSEN71-2.

If the costume, wig or face-mask has not been properly fire resistant in accordance to the standard, the consequences can be severe.