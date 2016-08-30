Fire in bin spreads to lorry

A supermarket’s smoke alarm was set off when a bin was set alight outside.

Firefighters from Wigan were called to the rear of Iceland, on Standishgate, Wigan, when the fire started at around 10pm yesterday.

The bin had been set on fire and the flames spread to a lorry parked nearby.

The back of the lorry was completely burnt out by the blaze.

Smoke set off the alarm at Iceland, but checks by fire crews found the fire had not spread to the building.

The fire was thought to have been started deliberately.

