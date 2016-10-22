Firebugs cause more damage to playground

An adventure playground was damaged again in the latest of a series of fires started deliberately.

It was reported earlier this month that firefighters had been called to Norley Hall adventure playground more than 20 times in two months.

Firebug youths were setting fire to rubbish or wheelie bins regularly at the play area on Lamberhead Road in Norley Hall.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called there again at 5am today when a wheelie bin was pulled into the play area and set alight.

Rubber matting on the ground was damaged by the flames.

Craig Cubbins, watch manager at Wigan fire station, highlighted the problems caused by the nuisance fire.

He said: “The council doesn’t have a bottomless pit of money and we could have been deployed somewhere more important at the time.”

Norley Hall residents celebrated the adventure playground’s 30th anniversary with a community fun day just a few weeks ago.