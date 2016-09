A large fire broke out at a tip yard.

Firefighters from Leigh were called to the blaze involving 20 tonnes of recyclable waste at the Viridor waste facility on Arley Way, Atherton, at 8.59pm last night, Monday.

The crews were on scene for around an hour and a half and created a fire break by digging some of the waste out to stop the fire spreading while they extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

