Football boots signed by Pele stolen in raid

A pair of football boots signed by one of the beautiful game’s greatest-ever players have been stolen during a burglary in Wigan.

The Puma footwear bearing the autograph of legendary Brazilian striker Pele (pictured above) were taken by offenders in Highfield.

Greater Manchester Police have now issued a plea for residents to look out for the “rare and distinctive item”.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the boots should contact Wigan Police on 0161 856 7124.

Pele famously visited Wigan 20 years ago when he performed the official opening of JJB Sports’ headquarters at Martland Park.