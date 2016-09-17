Former tip gets green light to become housing estate

A former tip will become a housing estate after council planning bosses gave the green light to a controversial scheme.

The bid to transform Orrell recycling centre into almost two dozen dwellings had attracted opposition from neighbours.

But the town hall has this week given outline approval handing developers 18 months to complete the project or they will have to return to the committee for further permission.

Letters of objection from 16 neighbouring properties had been submitted ahead of the hearing but councillors were told the concerns had been assessed by officers and the plan was deemed to be “acceptable”.

Ward councillor Mike Winstanley had asked the committee to visit the site to see “how unsuitable Orrell Gardens is and how the site is not suitable for the number of properties.”

Residents had cited the Orrell Road development’s impact on traffic and congestions plus its knock-on effect on wildlife as among their concerns.

Planning officers had said potential three storey houses and been reduced to soften the impact on neighbouring properties.

Coun Winstanley said: “I originally objected to the original Outline Planning application back in 2013 when nine homes were mentioned at that time.

“I thought then that the number proposed was too many.

“This application has made the situation worse for the local residents.

“I have particular concerns about access to the site. The proposed route into the site is via Orrell Gardens this is a particularly narrow road and can barely cope with the volume of traffic that currently uses the road.

“Orrell has a major problem with traffic congestion at peak times and this will simply compound the problem.”

Orrell’s Recycling Centre officially closed in 2012 and remained so despite a 6,000- name petition calling for its re-opening organised by then councillor Richard Clayton.

Council bosses said the site was “no longer a viable, long-term option”. The planning bid was submitted earlier this year.

The planning report read: “Matters such as the impact of the development on amenity, ecological impacts and access to the site have been assessed and overall the proposal is considered to be acceptable.

“The conversion of the existing office involves minimal external alterations and will both restore and bring back into use an attractive and prominent building in the Orrell Road street scene, securing its long term future.”

