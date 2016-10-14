Further delays on housing bids

Decisions on a pair of controversial housing development bids have been hit further delays despite being tabled for this month.

The plans for Langham Road and Rectory Lane in Standish could see more than 100 new houses built in the village and were due before the council’s planning committee in July.

A decision on both was deferred because of the release of a government report detailing revised housing numbers but the town hall said it was targeting October’s meeting.

Officers are now satisfied the government report will not have an impact on these bids but they have now been hit with different delays.

Mike Worden, Wigan Council’s assistant director for planning, told the Observer: “We have now concluded the work we were doing on housing forecasts and the status of our five year land supply.

“One of the applicants has appealed to the Secretary of State and we are still clarifying the status of the appeal.

“If the appeal is valid then the council can’t determine the application itself and it will be a determined by the Secretary of State following a public inquiry.

“The other applicant is in discussion with the council about some further detail relating to the application, before it can be determined.”

The new applications cover sites off Rectory Lane - submitted by Himor - and another off Langham Road - submitted by Wainhomes.

Earlier this year community group Standish Voice called on the council to refuse the bids as they show “complete disregard” for the council’s local plan.

A spokesman told the Observer: “These schemes may ultimately go to appeal and an unelected government planning inspector may again have the final say. Our infrastructure cannot cope with that level of development.”