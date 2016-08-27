Garages damaged after fire breaks out

A garage was destroyed and two others were damaged when a fire was started deliberately.
Two crews from Wigan fire station were called to Downall Green Road, Ashton, at 4.40am today to reports of the blaze.
The large wooden garage was alight and the flames spread to two neighbouring garages.
Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “It was quite a large fire and it did wake all the neighbours.”
Firefighters spent an hour putting out the blaze.
Fortunately the owner had removed a car from the garage yesterday, but there were other items inside.
The fire is thought to have been started deliberately.
