Girl suffers burns in deep fat fryer incident

A young girl was rushed to hospital with burns after an alarming incident involving a deep fat fryer.

The air ambulance landed on a nearby open space but it was later confirmed the girl was taken to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) rather than by helicopter.

Reports on Facebook suggested the girl had suffered the injuries by pulling the deep fat fryer over towards herself, splashing her with the hot oil.

Well-wishers took to social media to express their shock at what had happened and to hope for a speedy recovery.

Messages posted later in the afternoon suggested her injuries were not as serious as first feared.