Going back in time for retro fair

Retro enthusiasts will enjoy all the fun of the fair once again as a Wiganer puts on his second celebration of all things vintage.

John Unsworth is organising Fairly Retro in Hindley later this month following the enormous success of the inaugural event back in spring.

The response from the first one was amazing. One person said there should be one every week John Unsworth

John, from Whelley, will once more bring together stall owners selling vintage clothes and jewellery with more unusual offerings such as collectible model cars, toys and comics at The Rose Club, formerly known as the Monaco Ballroom.

Music enthusiast John came up with the idea for Fairly Retro after he started going to similar events through his love of the rock ‘n’ roll era and the sounds of the swinging 60s and hopes the second fair will be even better than the first.

John, 27, said: “A lot of the stalls are coming back because they did so well first time, which is great, and we’ve got some new stuff too.

“We’ve got the more unusual stalls which give us an edge like the retro toys, comics and car models, but this time we’ve also got someone making teepees for kids and a man from Liverpool who grinds coffee beans on the day for people to take home as their favourite blend.

“The response from the first one was amazing. One person said on Facebook that it was just what Hindley needed and there should be one every week.

“We also got a fantastic response from the stalls and local businesses. That’s great because I want to encourage people who are doing crafts at home as a hobby to gain confidence to give events like this a go.”

John has also secured a local artist and author for the second event and has also booked a face painting stall to make it more of a family day out.

The second Fairly Retro is at The Rose Club in Hindley on October 23 from 10am until 4pm. Entry is £1 on the door with under-12s getting in free.

To find out more email John at fairlyretrofairs@hotmail.com or search for Fairly Retro on Facebook.