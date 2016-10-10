Grieving sister with a charitable mission

A charity’s new patron has already got to work raising money to help other people.

Leanne Rhead, from Standish, was inspired to support Leigh-based charity Compassion In Action, which supports people in crisis, after the death of her brother.

The 39-year-old took on the role this summer and has already hosted a sell-out fashion show and taken part in a muddy obstacle race.

Mum-of-one Leanne said: “My younger brother Jonathan tragically took his life last Christmas.

“While I was coming to terms with his loss I heard about Compassion In Action’s new wellbeing centre Haven House, that supports people struggling with their mental health.

“I am privileged to now be a patron of the charity, which is close to my heart.

“I would like to thank all my family and friends, and everyone who sponsored us for Tough Mudder or who attended the fashion show, for your amazing support.

“Together, we have raised more than £1,500, which will help the charity to continue to meet the needs of people who are in crisis.”

More than 100 bargain hunters attended the fashion show at The Beeches in Standish, which saw models parading the autumn and winter collections of leading high street stores.

It was presented by Atherton-based Shop 2 Drop, who offered discounts on the clothes modelled, and was attended by staff and volunteers from Compassion In Action, as well as Recovery Academy members.

The event raised more than £600 for the charity.

A note from the charity’s chief executive Pam Gilligan, which was read on the right, said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to Leanne, our dear patron, for all her fund-raising efforts and hard work for the benefit of our charity’s project Haven House.”

Leanne also completed the 11,1-mile Tough Mudder course at Cholmondeley Castle with her cousins Matthew and Emma Carney and Karl Hay, and friends Rob and Ste Walker, and David Leyland.

It took four hours 48 minutes and they raised £900 in sponsorship for the charity.

Anyone wishing to join Leanne in raising money for Compassion In Action can call 01942 418830.