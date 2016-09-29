Half of learner drivers in Wigan fail theory test

Less than half the Wiganers who take their driving theory test pass at the first attempt.

New research reveals that the town has a pass rate of just 48%, but interestingly with more women than men passing first time.

The statistics from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have shown that the nationwide theory test pass rate has been declining year-on-year and is currently at an all time low. The national average is currently 49.3%, with Wigan drivers falling slightly below this with an average pass rate of 48%.

And nearly half of local drivers believe they would fail their theory test if they had to re-take it today.

Results show that 11 per cent of participants secured top marks, while a fifth missed out marginally on the 86% score required to pass, scoring 12 out of 15. And failing the test is costly. Each attempt sets would-be drivers back £23 a go on top of the £62 required for the actual driving test.

Dan Plant, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Once learners pass their driving theory test - which is 20 years old this year - and then pass the practical test, they are understandably keen to rip up their L-plates and get behind the wheel. However, it seems many who’ve passed forget what they’ve learnt once they’re in the driving seat.

“Not understanding the rules of the road can be hazardous, as well as costly. For example, not abiding by speeding laws can put yourself and other drivers in danger, while also resulting in steep fines and points on your licence if you’re caught.

“During our research we also took the opportunity to ask about another habit drivers are guilty of falling into - the car insurance auto-renewal trap. This insurance company tactic rips off drivers to the tune of a staggering £1.3billion annually, by slipping through price increases for existing customers at renewal.”