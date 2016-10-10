Hall’s firework spectacular

After a one-year absence, sparks will fly when Haigh Woodland Park hosts its Family Firework Spectacular on Saturday November 5.

Kicking off the festivities, Wigan’s own eight-piece Irish and folk band, Beware of the Pig will take to the stage, performing a sparkling set of traditional and modern Irish tunes before things go off with a bang at 8pm, with a display provided by 2014 British Musical Firework champions, Smart Pyrotechnics.

It will be followed by more music from the folk band.

Organised by Inspiring healthy lifestyles on behalf of Wigan Council the event is one of the highlights of the park’s winter programme.

Coun Paul Kenny, cabinet member for leisure, said: “Bonfire Night has always been one of the largest and most well attended of all the events in the Haigh Woodland Park calendar and after a short break it’s back and will be bigger than ever before.

“Inspiring healthy lifestyles have organised a fantastic night of entertainment for all the family and my advice is to get your tickets quickly!”

Taking place in the park’s brand new event area, there will no bonfire in the park this year however, the kitchen courtyard will be open for the duration of the evening providing hot and cold refreshments.

Meanwhile the recently opened High Ropes aerial adventure course will also be in use for its first ever floodlit session.

Visitors are advised to wrap up warm, arrive early and be sure to wear to wear appropriate footwear for dancing!

Gates to the park open with DJ set at 6pm; Beware of the Pig set starts at 7.15pm; the firework display begins at 8pm and event finishes at 8.45pm.

Reisdents have been Haigh Woodland Park’s firework spectacular is an all ticket event.

They are available at the Inspiring healthy lifestyles contact centre on 01942 828508 or the website boxoffice.wlct.org