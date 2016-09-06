Hallowe’en terrors on our doorstep

The days of slapping a bit of pumps whitener on your face and donning a witchy hat to scare folk at Hallowe’en seem all rather tame now.

A whole seasonal industry has sprung up in which folk pay good money to have the bejeezus scared out of them.

Terror Fest at Park Hall

And Wigan folk won’t have very far to travel for their nerve-shredding thrills after one of the region’s most popular fright nights decamped to a village just over the border.

Terror Fest for the past three years has been pulling big crowds to Cuerden Valley Park at Bamber Bridge but now it has moved to a “bigger and better” location at Battlefield Live Pennine, Park Hall, Charnock Richard, near Standish.

Organiser Stuart Rowlands said: “Moonlight Zombies at Terror Fest has had a fantastic three years and the event had always sold out well ahead of time. This year we’re adding more attractions with different themes, which will be really exciting for new and returning customers.”

“Since we started Terror Fest, we’ve been overwhelmed by its success. We’re delighted that with this move to a new permanent location, we are also able to offer paid roles for the first time, and would advise anyone who thinks they can be scary to head to the website to apply!”

Rachel Orme, who has been a zombie at Terror Fest for three years, added: “To scare someone is literally the most fun you could ever have as a job.

“The men in general try to be more macho, but they’re also capable of screaming the loudest.

“I can’t recommend doing it enough.”

Andrew Robinson, owner of Battlefield Live Pennine, concluded: “We feel that we have a lot to add to the Terror Fest event with regards to the land and infrastructure we have in place here.

“The terrain from our 10-acre laser battle arena alone is going to make a great Field of Zombies where they could be lurking around every corner.”

The event which will run from October 28 to 31 and advanced booking is advised.

