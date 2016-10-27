Have your say on devolution with new plan

Wiganers are being urged to get involved with a new scheme to draw up a People’s Plan for the devolution of powers to the region.

People’s Plan Greater Manchester is a new initiative which aims to ask residents exactly what they want to see in the future in their region.

The organisation will then use the results of its surveys to present the region’s wishes to the candidates seeking to become the Greater Manchester elected mayor next year.

The scheme has already attracted some high-profile support, with universities, businesses, trade unions, artists, media professionals and think-tanks on board.

The People’s Plan is also drawing support from Wigan with the borough’s Trades Council and local branch of online campaigning group 38 Degrees among those pledging their backing.

The scheme wants to hear Wiganers’ thoughts on key devolution issues including the economy and jobs, health and social care, transport, housing and the environment.

Participants will be encouraged to join in by giving their thoughts on social media, completing short online questionnaires and attending People’s Plan events, including one scheduled for Wigan in mid-November.

A spokesman for People’s Plan Greater Manchester said: “The People’s Plan represents the beginning of a new type of engagement with the citizens of Greater Manchester, one which seeks to shape the future of devolution.

“The information gathered will provide the basis of the development of a specific set of proposals and ideas - the People’s Plan - by early 2017.”

The Wigan event is scheduled for Little Fifteens on Wallgate on November 17.

For more information or to get involved visit www.PeoplesPlanGM.org.uk