Hopes that brother’s death will be a lesson

A Wigan man whose brother started using drugs as a young teen hopes others will learn from his suicide.

Kevin Lowe, 39, had used cannabis for many years and received treatment for mental health issues before he died, an inquest heard.

His family supported him, especially brother Martin who paid his debts, let him stay at his house and offered help. But on April 22, Kevin was found hanged at Martin’s house in Cheltenham Drive, Billinge.

Coroner Alan Walsh ruled he had taken his own life, after hearing Kevin had sought “a window of opportunity” to do so.

After the inquest, Martin said: “Kevin led a rollercoaster of a life. It’s a lesson to anybody with children out there, whose kids are hanging around street corners taking drugs from an early age. This is where it all ends unfortunately.”

Bolton Coroners’ Court heard Kevin, of Wigan Road, Standish, started on drugs as young as 13, going through cycles of getting help, doing well but then relapsing.

A statement from wife Anna said they married in 2014 and were at the top of the list to receive IVF treatment. He had won £46,000 on the lottery and spent it on himself, friends, holidays, parties and drugs.

The inquest heard Kevin had tried to commit suicide 10 years ago. In February he saw a consultant psychiatrist at Wigan Infirmary and was admitted to the Lakeside unit at Leigh Infirmary. He then went to The Priory in Altrincham, where Dr Richard Haslam said he presented with “a recent onset of paranoid symptoms”.

Kevin told him he had been smoking cannabis daily, spending £300 a month, and drank up to six cans of lager a night. He stayed at The Priory for three weeks but then discharged himself against medical advice, Dr Haslam said. At a follow-up appointment, Kevin said he had stopped taking a prescribed drug because he could not drink alcohol with it.

On April 7 Mrs Lowe phoned police after her husband went missing and his car was stopped on the M61. He failed a breath test and had taken up to 20 pills, and was taken to hospital by police. He expressed regret and said he was not feeling suicidal, the inquest heard.

Kevin then went on holiday with his wife and returned to stay with Martin who said Kevin asked questions about rooms in the house and paid attention to when things happened. “He was planning a window of opportunity of two or three hours,” he said.

An autopsy found Kevin died from hanging and had no drugs or alcohol in his body at the time.

Mr Walsh said: “To you Martin, I don’t believe you could have done any more. I believe you perhaps went farther than most brothers probably would go by lending him money with very little chance of being repaid and by offering him a home in his time of need and more importantly by offering him help. You really could not have done more than you did.”