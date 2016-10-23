Hospital trust responds to surgery claim

A hospital trust has denied claims it has failed to help a man to have reconstructive surgery after an operation left him disfigured .

Central Manchester University Hospitals Trust, which runs Manchester Royal Infirmary, has responded to claims by Edward Crook, 71, that he was butchered during an operation at the hospital to remove a cancerous growth from his face.

Mr Crook, who is originally from Scholes but now lives in Bolton, said he had been waiting more than eight years for reconstructive surgery but had never been referred to another hospital.

He was told before the operation they would only remove the growth and cut a few inches from his shoulder to replace what they had taken.

But he woke up two and a half months later with no nose, part of his mouth removed and most of the muscle from his shoulders and shoulder blades removed.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: “Mr Crook underwent a complex life-saving surgical procedure at the Manchester Royal Infirmary in 2008 and we were pleased that he survived the surgery which was successful.

“Unfortunately a complication precluded the planned reconstructive surgery. Mr Crook did not take up our follow-up offer of reconstructive surgery at the time and we continue to offer treatment and support and the offer of reconstructive surgery remains open.”

But Mr Crook said although he was offered the surgery, he did not trust the same surgeon to carry it out and asked to be referred to another hospital. But he claims despite constant requests, no referral has ever been sent.

He said: “They did offer me the surgery then but I said there is no way I am coming back her after the way they had butchered me.

“I asked to be referred to another hospital but that still hasn’t happened.”