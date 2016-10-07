Host of surprises for Christmas lights switch on

Town centre bosses have promised a host of surprises for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on event.

Organised by the Galleries, Grand Arcade and Wigan Council, the festivities take place between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on November 17 in Market Place.

A selection of local and national star acts are expected to make an appearance with further details announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, Santa and his reindeer will make a visit on Sunday, November 20, leading a parade from Mesnes Park through the town centre.

Youngsters will then have the chance to meet Santa on Believe Square. This will take place between 1pm and 4.30pm.

John Sanson, Grand Arcade centre manager, said: “We have some very exciting acts to announce, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest and best events of the past few years.”