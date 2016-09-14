Hundreds expected to say goodbye to Braiden

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of brave youngster Braiden Prescott tomorrow.

The heartbroken family of the seven-year-old, who tragically lost his battle for life earlier this month, have issued an open invitation to the community to help him make his final journey.

They have reminded people who wish to attend to be at their house on The Grove in Ince by 1.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, to walk with him to Christ Church, where a service will be held at 2pm.

Braiden, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma aged two, will be buried at Westwood Cemetery at 3pm and the wake will be held at The Rose Centre in Hindley, formerly the Monaco Ballroom.

His family have asked that no one wear black but baby blue if they can, as this was Braiden’s favourite colour.

More than £3,000 was donated to Braiden’s family to help them give him the “best send off”.

