Hundreds turn out for funeral of Danny Fox

Hundreds of people lined the streets as a community bade farewell to a young man whose death is the subject of a murder inquiry.

Danny Fox, 29, died from a single stab wound to his upper body after an altercation in St Helens town centre on Friday, September 2.

Danny Fox

St John’s Church in Ravenhead, St Helens, was packed for the Wednesday lunchtime service and further mourners heard it on relay outside.

Traffic was stopped as onlookers paid silent tribute under grey skies as the cortege arrived at the church.

The funeral was followed by committal at St Helens crematorium.

A man has since been charged with Danny’s murder.