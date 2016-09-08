Hunt for man after domestic assaults

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a domestic assault, making threats to kill and theft.
Alan Bradshaw, 45, is wanted in connection with a domestic-related assault and theft in Wigan and another domestic-related assault and making threats to kill in Bolton.
Bradshaw has links to the Wigan and Bolton areas.
Anyone who sees Bradshaw, who is from Bolton, should not approach him but should call police immediately on 101.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
