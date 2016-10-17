Hygiene ratings - Is your favourite eatery on our latest list?

Care homes, tea rooms and schools are among the 44 eateries in the Wigan borough to have been praised for their levels of hygiene.

Ratings show that the 44 out of 125 premises inspected by Wigan Council in July and August, were given a five rating - meaning their levels of hygiene are considered to be very good.

In total, 76.8 per cent of the 125 were deemed to be performing at the correct standard, with 96 receiving a rating of three (generally satisfactory) or higher, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website.

However, 28 eateries in the borough, including a nursery, takeaways and newsagents failed to meet the required standard, gaining a ratin g of two (improvement necessary) or one (major improvement required).

An Indian takeaway, Agra Spice in Ashton, was the only place to receive a rating of zero (urgent improvements necessary) in its inspection in July.

Mark Tilley, Wigan Council’s assistant director of infrastructure and regulatory services, said: ”We have over 2000 businesses published on the National Food Hygiene Rating Scheme and current ratings confirm that over 60 per cent of the borough’s food businesses are rated good or very good with only 0.1 per cent rated as 0.

“Agra Spice in Ashton rated a 0 following an assessment In July which required the food outlet to make urgent improvements. A follow up meeting at the premises has been carried out in the last couple of weeks and we continue to work with the business to ensure that further food hygiene improvements are implemented.

“Residents can also look before they book by visiting http://ratings.food.gov.uk/AdvancedSearch.aspx where they can see the ratings awarded to each business.”

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

RATINGS (these ratings are correct according to the FSA website as of October 13):

FIVES (very good)

Ash Tree House Warwick Drive Hindley WN2 4DT

Bargain Booze 247 Church Lane Lowton Warrington WA3 2RZ

Bizee Kidz Ltd 2A Worsley Street Norley Wigan WN5 8BP

Cafe’xpress Kiosk Wigan North Western Wallgate Wigan WN1 1BJ

Capital Tea Ltd Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WA3

Dee Dee’s Family Cafe Chapel Lane Wigan WN3 4HG

Etherstone Day Centre Neild Gardens Leigh WN7 4JE

First & Last @ Bar None 12C Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1QR

Fix It UK Ltd (Fix It Cafe) 6/7 Moss Street Ince Wigan WN3 4TA

Fizz Experience Ltd (within Iceland) Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AN

Garden Café Golborne Road Lowton Warrington WA3 2EB

Garswood House Wentworth Road Ashton-In-Makerfield WN4 9TZ

Gold’s Ice Cream Limited 88 Whelley Wigan WN1 3UA

Greenlands Out Of School Care Ltd Garrett Lane Astley Tyldesley M29 7EY

Happy Hours Day Nursery Downall Green Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0DL

Holly Tree Day Nursery 9 Tracks Lane Billinge Wigan WN5 7BL

Lakelands 10 Grizedale Drive Ince Wigan WN2 2LX

Lily Grace Bakes Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN6

Little Angels Day Nursery Silcock Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3DG

Lowton Cake Company Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WA3

Lynsey’s Buttercream Dreams Private address: registered with Wigan local authority M28

Marks with Splendour Catering 61 Ellesmere Street Leigh WN7 4LQ

Mather’s Sandwich Bar 157 Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8AE

McColl’s 206 Newton Road Lowton Wigan WA3 2AQ

MetroFresh Hindley Junior and Infant School Argyle Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3PN

MetroFresh Hindsford Ce J & I (Ncb) Lodge Road Atherton Manchester M46 9B

MetroFresh St Philips Ce J & I Bolton Old Road Atherton Wigan M46 9FD

Mr Whippy 10 Briarwood Close Tyldesley Manchester M29 7TL

Mrs Lyon’s Tea Room Bradley Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0XQ

Mrs Lyon’s Tea Room 5-7 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HA

Mrs Taylors Kitchen Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN2

Newbridge Learning Community Moss Lane Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 3TL

Norley Hall Care Home Norley Hall Avenue Wigan WN5 9LP

Nuts About Health New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PN

Oasis Cafe Turner Street Wigan WN1 3SU

Plan the Occasion 379 Wigan Road Leigh Wigan WN7 5HA

Rainbow Corner Leopold Street Pemberton Wigan WN5 8EG

Reds Catering 10 Thetford Close Hindley Wigan WN2 3XF

Redwood House Childrens Nursery 128 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8HJ

Robin Hood Sandy Lane Orrell Wigan WN5 7AZ

Shawcross Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8TU

Starbucks 506 Scot Lane Wigan WN5 0PS

Sweet Escape 38 Moss Road Billinge Wigan WN5 7BU

Taking the Biscuit Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN3

Tesco Family Dining Ltd Central Park Way Wigan WN1 1XE

The Ducklings Day Nursery 115 Warrington Road Leigh WN7 3XF

The Hoot 34a High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HL

The Pie Man Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN6

The Sensory Hub & Cafe Dobson Park Way Ince Wigan WN2 2DX

Tramp 2 lean William Way Moss Industrial Estate Leigh WN7 3PT

Two Little Cupcakes Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN6

Wigan & Leigh Hospice Kildare Street Hindley WN2 3HZ

Wigan Oak Hotel Orchard Street Wigan WN1 3SS

Windsor House Residential Home 209 Wigan Road Standish Wigan WN6 0AE

FOURS (Good)

Age UK Wigan Borough Bird Street Ince Wigan WN2 2AS

Age UK Wigan Borough Gathurst Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8HA

Brekkies to Go 155 City Road Kitt Green Wigan WN5 0BB

Butty Barrow The Friendly Bakery 115 Ince Green Lane Ince Wigan WN2 2DG

C-TEC (Computionics Limited) Challenge Way Martland Park Wigan WN5 0LD

Chartwells Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PQ

Clunans New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX

Dean Wood Manor Spring Road Orrell Wigan WN5 0JH

Etsuko Private address: registered with Wigan local authority WN2

Fredericks 21 Woodcourt Newtown Wigan WN3 5BZ

Goodfillers 290A St Helens Road Leigh WN7 3PD

Governing Body of Golborne High School Lowton Road Golborne WA3 3EL

Hindley Arms 124-126 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AY

Lakeside Nursing Home Chorley Road Standish Wigan WN1 2XN

Langtree Hall Childrens Nursery Langtree Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0QQ

Lord Nelson Inn 4 Bridge Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3LQ

Marty’s Kitchen & Bar 54-56 Wallgate Wigan WN1 1BA

Mellors Catering Sacred Heart RC Primary School Lodge Road Atherton Manchester M46 9BL

MetroFresh Parklee J & I Wardour Street Atherton Wigan M46 0AR

Rainbow Chinese Takeaway 70 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HF

St Georges Nursing Home Windsor Street Whelley Wigan Wigan WN1 3TG

Surinas Cafe & Catering 367 Bryn Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 8BS

The Abbeyfield (Leigh) Society Ltd 57-61 Bond Street Leigh Leigh WN7 1BT

The Banner Banner Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3QX

The Hot Spot Cafe Swan Meadow Road Wigan WN3 5BD

The Old Rectory Rest Home 195 Wigan Road Standish Wigan WN6 0AE

Total Fitness Club Cafe Warrington Road Wigan WN3 6XB

Velocity Leisure Limited Caxton Close Wheatlea Industrial Estate Wigan WN3 6XU

THREES (Generally satisfactory)

Alfresco Wigan Ltd 14 Woodhouse Drive Beech Hill Wigan WN6 7NT

Ashwood Residential Home 1 Liverpool Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9LH

BJ’s Bingo 61 Ellesmere Street Leigh WN7 4LQ

Bolton Evening News 6 Cumberland Avenue Tyldesley Manchester M29 8FU

Deb’s Kitchen Creations 49 Redwood Avenue Orrell Wigan WN5 8JB

Golborne Parkside Sports & Community Club, Rivington Avenue Golborne Warrington WA3 3HG

Higher Fold Community Centre Stirling Close Leigh Wigan WN7 2UB

Home to Roost 62 Warrington Road Platt Bridge Wigan WN2 5JA

Lou’s Diner New Market Street Wigan WN1 1PX

Mama Pizza 77 High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3BU

Market Snack Bar 7 Stanley Street Tyldesley M29 8AE

Prince of Wales 89 Victoria Street Wigan WN5 9BL

Robinsons Late Spot 156 Preston Road Standish Wigan WN6 0HY

Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Holt Street Ince WN1 3HJ

Simmy’s Scrumptious Surprises (Cabin 5) Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield WN4 9AF

St James Parish Centre & Club 144 St James Road Orrell Wigan WN5 7AA

Sunbeams Day Nursery 23 Bolton Old Road Atherton Manchester M46 9DF

Tapioca 40 Standishgate Wigan WN1 1UW

Tastie Fillings 104 Darlington Street East Wigan WN1 3AT

The Anvil Dorning Street Wigan WN1 1ND

The Fat Bull 16 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9PL

The Raj Woodhouse Lane Wigan WN6 7LW

Thrill of the Grill T/A Susie’s Plank Lane Leigh

Wigan Road Fish & Chips 325 Wigan Road Leigh WN7 5EL

TWOS (Improvement necessary)

Earl Street Chippy 32 Earl Street Wigan WN1 2BW

Footprints Day Nursery Alderfold Street Atherton Manchester M46 9DS

Golborne Chinese Kitchen 59-61 High Street Golborne Warrington WA3 3BJ

Moghul Tandoori King Street West Wigan WN1 1LP

Primo Pizza and Pasta Broxton Avenue Orrell Wigan WN5 8NP

Rice Bowl 5 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 0XD

Sakura 218a Gidlow Lane Wigan WN6 7BN

The Off Licence 88 St Helens Road Leigh WN7 4HW

Wigan Pizza 50 Frog Lane Wigan WN1 1HG

Winstanley Cafe Bar & Grill 77 Holmes House Avenue Wigan WN3 6JA

ONES (Major improvement necessary)

Angelos Pizza 235 Chapel Street Leigh WN7 2AP

Chapel Street News 237 Chapel Street Leigh WN7 2AP

China Chef 131 Manchester Road Tyldesley Manchester M29 8DL

Fat Boys 156 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ

Firs Lane Off Licence 105 Firs Lane Leigh WN7 4SU

Gola Newsagent 320 Holden Road Leigh WN7 2HG

Leigh Road Convenience Store 14 Leigh Road Leigh Wigan WN7 1RX

Mesnes Convenience Store 29-31 Mesnes Road Wigan WN1 2DG

Nally’s 69 Market Street Hindley Wigan WN2 3AE

Park Hotel 625 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 0BY

Rams Head Inn (GB Restaurant) 248 Slag Lane Lowton Warrington WA3 2ED

Reeces News 139 Manchester Road Tyldesley Manchester M29 8DL

S & S News and Booze 57 Springfield Road Wigan WN6 7RA

Shalimar 7 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan WN5 8EY

Sparks Newsagents 33a Wallgate Wigan WN1 1BE

Top Way 52 Carr Lane Wigan WN3 5ND

Wang’s Chinese Takeaway 241 Wigan Road Leigh WN7 5DP

Wonder Wok Chinese Takeaway 276 Billinge Road Wigan WN5 8DF

ZEROS

Agra Spice 82 Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AU