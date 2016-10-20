Inquest opens into mum’s tragic death

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Wigan mum of two whose husband has been charged with her murder.

Mandy Gallear was found at her home in Makinson Avenue, Hindley, earlier this month with serious stab wounds to her chest.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and rushed her in an ambulance to Wigan Infirmary but doctors were unable to save her.

The 42-year-old leaves two daughters - Amy, 16, and 14-year-old Katy.

Her husband Stuart Gallear, 51, was later arrested and charged with murdering his wife.

He appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge last week and remanded in custody pending a pre-trial hearing at the same court on December 19.

A provisional date for a trial was also set for April 3 next year.

The inquest into Mrs Gallear’s death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The brief hearing simply dealt with her identification and heard that she had been found injured at her home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 6 and had died a short time later.

It was adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Amy and Katy issued a statement about their mother through the police following her death. It read: “Mum was a beautiful and selfless woman and our family has been ripped apart by her death. We would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts.”