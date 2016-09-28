Investigation after van set on fire

Residents had to be evacuated and a house was damaged after a van was set alight outside.

A white Vauxhall van parked next to a house on Houghton Avenue, Martland Mill, caught fire at 2.45am today.

The fire caused the property to become smoke-logged and there was heat damage to the door.

A man and a woman were evacuated from the house and were not hurt.

Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley attended and put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is thought to be suspicious and police are looking into what happened.