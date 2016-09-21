Jimmy’s top goal celebration quest

A Latics legend famed for his goal celebrations has teamed up with a local pub to find the best reactions to the ball hitting the back of the net.

Former Wigan Athletic player Jimmy Bullard is joining forces with Greene King’s Ashton pub The Bay Horse to search for the area’s most over-the-top celebrations to a goal.

Bullard, who has also appeared on reality TV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, performed one of the most memorable celebrations in Premier League history when he mimicked his own manager Phil Brown and gave a mock team talk to his Hull City team-mates.

He has now teamed up with the Warrington Road pub and says he is looking forward to seeing football fans from the borough whose viewing excitement ranks among that of those on the pitch.

Jimmy said: “It’s hard to beat the excitement you feel when your team scores. Apart from the stadium, there’s no better place to watch a game than down the pub, so we want to find the best Ashton football fan celebrations.

“Whether you pull your shirt over your head like Ravanelli, do the Peter Crouch robot, or your own unique move, we want to see it.”

The CeleBEERtion competition gives fans the chance to battle it out to win the £1,000 first prize for the best celebration.

The offer has been launched together with the pub’s season ticket discount card, which gives thirsty supporters drinks discounts during live matches.

The Bay Horse general manager Andrew Wilkinson said: “We know that nothing beats getting together with your mates to watch a match in the pub. The football season is well under way and we really want our guests to show their support for the beautiful game. We’ve seen some fantastic celebrations over the years from our guests, so know that Ashton-In-Makerfield’s got talent.”

To enter, football fans just need to upload their pub goal celebrations to the Season Ticket Facebook page www.facebook.com/GKSeasonTicket before October 2.

