Joining Jack reveal plans for summer cycle festival

Joining Jack charity bosses have revealed exciting plans for a new bike ride challenge next year.

Hot on the heels of a successful fourth Wigan 10k, organisers are to hold their own cycling events in the summer.

The bike ride’s always been a massively popular event with our supporters and it’s done a terrific job raising awareness and raising funds Alex Johnson

Fund-raisers have previously joined other organised events to raise money for the charity, which supports research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Last year they collected £50,000 by doing the Great Manchester Cycle, while previously a team cycled a stage of the Tour de France course.

But when the Great Manchester Cycle was cancelled this year due to a hole in the Mancunian Way, the charity decided to hold their own ride.

Alex Johnson, whose eight-year-old son Jack is the inspiration behind Joining Jack, said: “The bike ride’s always been a massively popular event with our supporters and it’s done a terrific job raising awareness and raising funds.

“The £50,000 raised from last year’s ride was tremendous. We were really disappointed when the Manchester bike ride was cancelled this year because it was a great event. We had 200 people taking part for Joining Jack last year.

“We have been looking at doing our own bike ride and when the Manchester ride was cancelled, we made the decision to make it happen.”

Wigan Bike Ride will be held on Sunday, July 2 and starts and finishes at Mesnes Park.

There will be a five-mile family ride on closed roads along a similar route to the Wigan 10k, suitable for people aged seven and over.

For cyclists looking for a bigger challenge, a 50-mile ride will be held, going out of Wigan and through Lancashire along a route similar to that used for the Ironman UK triathlon.

“It is hoped that a total of 1,000 people will take part in the rides, which are being sponsored by Yorkshire-based firm Develop DSales.

A portion of the money from entry fees will go to the charity and a Joining Jack bike ride jersey will be available to buy as part of the registration process.

Cyclists will be asked to collect sponsorship for the charity too, but can support another good cause if they prefer.

Entry to the 50-mile ride costs £19.50, while it is £10 for children aged seven to 13 in the family ride and £12.50 for 14 and over.

Registration is now open at wiganbikeride.co.uk.

