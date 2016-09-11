Kitchen fire caused by chip pan

A chip pan sparked a blaze after it was left unattended.

Firefighters were called at 12.42am today, Sunday, to a chip pan fire on a gas cooker on Moss Lane, Platt Bridge, Wigan.

Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley attended and firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing kits and a ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.

Crew were at the scene for 20 minutes.

