Labour club damaged in arson attack

An investigation is under way after a fire was started deliberately at a social club.

Firefighters were called to St Thomas’ Labour Club, on Comet Road, Marsh Green, at 3.35am on Sunday.

A wheelie bin from a house had been set alight outside the club.

Mike Fairhurst, crew commander at Wigan fire station, said: “Someone had set fire to a wheelie bin up against the building and it caused damage to some doors and smoke logging into the whole property, which is quite a bit of a problem.

“We kept a fire engine there for two hours.”

Wooden doors were damaged by the fire and there was also smoke damage inside the building.

Fortunately no-one was inside at the time.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation has been launched by the police.

Mr Fairhurst reminded people to secure their wheelie bins once they have been emptied.