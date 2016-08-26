Lancashire Hotpots in trouble with International Olympics Committee

A Wigan band has suffered its own Olympic disqualification.

As well as dealing with doping scandals and worry over Paralympic funding, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) has been scrutinising the 2008 song The Beer Olympics, by The Lancashire Hotpots.

Members of the comedy band, who hail from Wigan and Haydock, say they have been issued a ‘cease and desist’ notice by the IOC, claiming they have infringed copyright on the Olympic name.

A statement released on the band’s website said: “It’s nice to see them finally catch up with a song that we first released in 2008, I’m guessing the Olympic breakfast at the Little Chef is next, get one while you can.

“So, not wishing to get into any massive legal trouble (we can’t pay for that and the ale) we have decided to re-title the song to see if that gets the legal bigwigs off our backs.”

The new title has been announced as The Beer International Non-Profit Non-Governmental Sporting Quad Yearly Event.

“It’s a strange thing that they’re coming after an entity as small and daft as ours,” said Dickie Ticker the percussionist who wrote the song.

“Under something called Article 40, it seems that you can’t use the word Olympics in any capacity. People would probably use a lot of words to describe our band, but business wouldn’t be one of them.”

He added: “The re-titling has made the song funnier than it was and I hope it’s enough to put them off.

“But we still sing the word in the song, so are we going to have to change that too?

“We’re testing the waters to see if that pleases the Olympic Gods, but if not, we’ll have to erase it from our catalogues.”

The band draw much of the inspiration for their comic songs from the borough.

The Wigan Evening Post approached the IOC for comment, but have not had a response.

Previously, The British Sugarcraft Guild was told it could face court proceedings if Olympic logos including the five rings were reproduced on cakes at an international show.

Weymouth butcher Dennis Spurr also incurred the wrath of the marketing police when, before the London games in 2012, he put a sign outside his shop featuring the five Olympic rings made of sausages.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Lancashire Hotpots in trouble with International Olympics Committee Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...