Legend Loach’s dig at ‘back-stabbers’

Iconic film director Ken Loach gave a passionate speech in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at the Wigan Diggers Festival.

To enthusiastic cheering from a crowd in Believe Square, the twice Palme d’Or winner called for MPs who were plotting against Mr Corbyn to be deselected.

Lisa Nandy at the Diggers Festival with (left to right) Wigan councillors Terry Halliwell and Lol Hunt plus former councillor Maggie Skilling

And in so doing he was taking a swipe at the town’s own parliamentary representative Lisa Nandy - who was in the crowd and who has backed leadership challenger Owen Smith.

Mr Loach, whose latest film I, Daniel Blake deals with foodbanks and Britain’s benefits system, also called for left-wing parties to unite behind common goals, saying the labour movement had always involved a wide variety of groups.

The veteran director was in Wigan to receive the Gerrard Winstanley golden spade for his commitment to socialism, picking up the prize on the main stage from last year’s winner, screenwriter Jimmy McGovern.

Mr Loach, 80, said: “We have a Labour leader who, for the first time in history, stands alongside people in struggle and stands with them on a picket line as Labour leader. People are afraid of him and what he brings. He needs the strength of a united movement that will carry out the things he speaks about on the ground.

“It’s no use having half a dozen in Parliament surrounded by hostile forces. We need real strength on the ground, as shown by you here today.

“We ain’t seen nothing yet in terms of dirty tricks from the people who have lost Labour elections over and over again, have lost Scotland, have been in illegal wars, have allowed the privatisation of the health service, have presided over a homelessness crisis we thought we would never see again.

“These are the people who are stabbing him in the back and we really can’t tolerate that. They have to go.”

Ms Nandy previously served in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet but has since endorsed his rival Owen Smith and is playing a role in his campaign team.

Mr Loach also spoke humorously about Wigan with references to George Formby and other famous faces from the town as well as making an off-the-cuff quip about pies.

He also spoke about Gerrard Winstanley who the festival was founded to honour, saying his ideas remain important and relevant more than 300 years after he lived.

