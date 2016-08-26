Libbie’s amazing GCSE success in the face of adversity

Deanery High School pupil Libbie Arrowsmith’s success has been particularly hard won.
The 16-year-old, who achieved an amazing eight A*s and one A, was forced to miss most of Year 10 and months of school at a time after being diagnosed with anorexia.
The 16-year-old from Swinley said: “It’s affected my school work quite a bit. The problems started when I was relatively young in Year 6, but I managed to keep it under control.
“However as school pressures increased and changes in my personal life developed the anorexia took hold last year, so I missed an very important year.
“I had weeks off. I worked at home and also had hospital appointments. It was hard.
“But when I went back to school, I did a lot of extra work to catch up and I have worked really, really hard.
“I hope I can be an inspiration to other young girls who suffer from this illness.
“I am so thrilled with my results, I am in total shock, I really didn’t expect those grades having missed so much time away from school.”
Libby is planning to go to Winstanley College to study A-levels in biology, chemistry and physics next year and has set her heart on a career in science.
