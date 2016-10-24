Luke Rhoden inquest: Dad told his son to be careful the day before he flew to Ibiza

The father of Luke Rhoden told his son to be careful the day before he headed to Ibiza for a stag-do, an inquest into the 25-year-old’s death has heard.

Norman Rhoden told the hearing, which was opened at Bolton Coroners Court on this morning (Monday), he was informed of his son’s death by police officers from Greater Manchester Police the morning after Luke died on the Spanish island.

Luke (on the floor) and two police officers shortly after his balcony fall

He said: “I saw him the day before he left. He was going on a stag-do which he had organised for his friend.

“We spoke about how excited he was but I told him to be careful, to be safe.”

The police officers explained that Luke had fallen from a balcony and, although he survived the fall, had subsequently died from a heart attack.

Mr Rhoden explained that it was only afterwards when a journalist asked him what he thought of allegations that police on the island had used force against Luke that he thought there might be more to it.

He subsequently visited the island and spoke to the police, a doctor and a pathologist but feels there are discrepancies with their evidence.

Mr Rhoden said he had questions about the validity of a post-mortem examination carried out in Spain and what happened leading up to Luke’s death, including what involvement the police had.

The inquest also heard evidence from Luke’s mum, Heidi Noronha, who also visited the island after Luke’s death.

She was shown CCTV from the hotel where Luke was staying which she said showed him jumping from the balcony of his room on the first floor.

A floral tribute from Luke's family at his funeral

She said his behaviour was erratic and he wasn’t acting himself and added the family had been informed drugs had been found in Luke’s system.

When asked what she wanted from the inquest she said: “I just want him to rest in peace. I want to find out what they (the police) did to him.”