Luke Rhoden inquest: Jury retires

The jury at the inquest into Luke Rhoden’s death has now retired.

The 25-year-old died of a cardiac arrest while being restrained by police officers in Ibiza during a stag do in September 2014.

The jury has been asked to consider how much alcohol and/or illicit drugs Mr Rhoden had taken on the two days he had been on the holiday island and what conclusions they reach in relation to his behaviour and mental state after 8pm on the night of his death.

They have also been asked whether they find that Mr Rhoden was being restrained by police in the street at around 11pm and, if so, what conclusions they reach concerning the manner in which the police dealt with him in this period.

The inquest began on Monday at Bolton Coroners’ Court and is expected to conclude today (Wednesday).

