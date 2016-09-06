Lyndsey Vaux: Women arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

Two women arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Lyndsey Vaux have been released on police bail.
The pair, aged 31 and 56, were quizzed by detectives after their arrest yesterday (Tuesday) but released this afternoon until September 29 while investigations continue.
They have also been arrested and bailed on suspicion of section 18 assault relating to a different woman, Greater Manchester Police said.
Ms Vaux, 30, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, died in May having sustained “unexplained injuries”.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested and bailed on suspicion of assault immediately following the death.
Ms Vaux was taken to Wigan Infirmary in suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday, May 22.
A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed the unexplained injuries and a police investigation was launched.
The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
