M6 closed after person hit by vehicle

The M6 southbound was blocked heading into Wigan this afternoon after a “serious” traffic accident in which a person was hit by a vehicle.

The North West air ambulance was called to the scene between junction 28 at Leyland and junction 27 at Standish.

Police have closed all three lanes.

The road was blocked and queuing traffic was reported at 2pm.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the M6 and on surrounding routes.

Police said this afternoon the motorway would remain closed for “several hours”.

The northbound carriageway was briefly closed but was reopened about 2.30pm.

Police said: “The M6 has been closed southbound at J28 following an incident.

“We are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think?