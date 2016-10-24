M6 partially re-opens after serious crash

The M6 motorway has partialy re-opened after a serious collision.

Motorists had been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes following the collision which happened on the northbound carriageway near to junction 31.

The emergency services. including the North West air ambulance, atttended the scene and a spokesperson from Lancashire police said the delays were expected to last until around 4.30pm.

One report said the incident involved a medical emergency with another stating five vehicles were involved. Police introduced a rolling road block and halted all traffic at junction 31 around 1.30pm.

The southbound carriageway, which was closed to allow the air ambulance to land, and two lanes of the northbound carriageway have now re-opened. One lane of the northbound carriageway remains closed.

The number of casualties and the extent of their injuries is currently not known.

A police spokesman said: “We remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M6 northbound near Junction 31. Please take care when passing the scene.”