Man dies after car crash on East Lancashire Road

An elderly man has died after a crash involving three cars on the A580 East Lancashire Road.

The emergency services were called at 6.35am today to reports of a collision.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital where he sadly died, a police spokesman said.

Another man suffered minor chest injuries.

The crash happened near the junction with Moorside Road in Swinton and the A580 remains closed heading towards Leigh.

The V1 and V2 bus services to Leigh and Atherton, which use the guided busway, are being diverted via Worsley.