Man dies after car ploughs into railings

A man has died after a car ploughed into railings near Wigan.

Police were called to the incident at around 2am on Wednesday October 12 at the junction of Winter Hey Lane and Chorley New Road in Horwich.

They found a silver Toyota Yaris had collided with the railings at the side of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

A man and a woman were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly a 23-year-old man later died. His family has been informed.

A 21-year-old woman remains in a critical condition.

The junction of Winter Hey Lane and Chorley New Road is currently closed as well as the junction of Chorley New Road with Ramsbottom Road.

PC Paul Shore, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are thinking of this young man’s family at this difficult time and specially trained officers continue to offer their support to the relatives of all of those involved.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw the Toyota earlier, to please contact us. Any information could be vital in understanding exactly what happened.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 113 of 12 October 2016.