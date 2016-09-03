Man escapes jail after punching policewoman by accident

A man who admitted accidentally punching a policewoman in the head after missing the man he intended to hit has escaped jail.

Andrew Renshaw was given a suspended sentence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court following the town centre fracas on July 18.

The court heard Renshaw, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a PC carrying out their duty, became angry after being told a man had assaulted his nephew and went to punch him.

However, the blow missed and instead connected with the cheek of the policewoman who was trying to make the arrest, jolting her head back and knocking her glasses off.

The court was told the incident happened shortly after midnight on Wallgate. In interview Renshaw, 26, admitted he had been drinking since around 2pm the previous day.

Prosecuting, Nicola Ormerod said: “He felt bad for what had happened to his nephew and admitted to the police this made him mad.

“He said he was sorry for his actions and hadn’t intended to hit the policewoman, but she was going about her duty trying to make an arrest and clearly shouldn’t be assaulted.”

Defending, Martin Jones said the incident was reckless rather than intentional and emphasised his client had apologised.

The probation service told the court that Renshaw, of Kimberley Avenue, St Helens, had been socialising with his partner and nephew and had drunk an excessive amount, including cocktails.

The service expressed concern about Renshaw’s impulsive and aggressive actions when he had been drinking but said he was not alcohol dependent.

The court was also told Renshaw is the sole carer for his father and worked as a steward at Anfield football ground.

The magistrates gave him 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also given a six-week curfew from 7pm to 7am, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Sentencing him, chair of the bench Alan Baybutt said: “Your record for violence is not good. There comes a time in life when you have to stop doing these things and you have got to it. We have been told you work at Liverpool FC but if there are home matches during the curfew period you will have to miss them.

“Keep out of trouble. You are a very lucky man.”

