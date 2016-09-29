Man punched woman in face and robbed her

Police are appealing for information after a woman was punched in the face and robbed in Wigan.

At around 10.50am on Sunday (Sept 25) a woman was walking along Seven Stars Road when she was approached by a man.

This incident happened on a busy road in the morning when lots of people would’ve been around and seen something DS Graham Clare

The man punched the 42-year-old victim in the face before snatching her bag and fleeing the scene.

The man is described as white, in his early 20’s, 5ft 4in, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with a light coloured hood and baggy dark blue bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Graham Clare, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This incident happened on a busy road in the morning when lots of people would’ve been around and seen something.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything or has any other information that can help our investigation to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5307, quoting incident number 945 of 25/09/16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.