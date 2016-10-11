Man racially abused policeman at hospital

A man has been remanded on conditional bail after directing foul racist abuse at a police officer.

Police had been called to Royal Bolton Hospital after reports that Paul Liam Brian Dakin, 24, who admitted racially aggravated harassment, was repeatedly causing a disturbance in the accident and emergency department.

After agreeing to leave quietly he repeatedly returned and started shouting at medical staff.

When police arrived Dakin was being restrained by security staff.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, told Wigan magistrates that when the police officers arrived, he singled out one of them, a PC Caton, and directed a tirade of disgusting abuse which made specific reference to the police constable’s colour.

In a statement, PC Caton said: “I found it highly offensive...nobody should be abused because of the colour of their skin.”

Dakin, of no fixed address, will appear again before magistrates for sentence on October 21.