Missing cat rescued from a tree

Firefighters came to the rescue of a missing cat who was spotted up a tree.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, at 3.30pm today to help the cat.

It was around five metres from the ground in a tree in a neighbour’s garden.

Grahame Sumner, crew manager, said: “An owner had lost a cat. It had been missing for a couple of days and was noticed in a neighbour’s garden up a tree.

“The RSPCA were there with a basket for us so we got a ladder and went up the tree to bring it down.”

The cat was rescued from the tree and was reported to be okay.

