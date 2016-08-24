Missing cat rescued from a tree

Firefighters came to the rescue of a missing cat who was spotted up a tree.
Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Chatsworth Avenue, Ince, at 3.30pm today to help the cat.
It was around five metres from the ground in a tree in a neighbour’s garden.
Grahame Sumner, crew manager, said: “An owner had lost a cat. It had been missing for a couple of days and was noticed in a neighbour’s garden up a tree.
“The RSPCA were there with a basket for us so we got a ladder and went up the tree to bring it down.”
The cat was rescued from the tree and was reported to be okay.
