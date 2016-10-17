Missing mum found safe and well

A grieving mum has been found safe and well.

GMP Wigan West reported on Facebook on Monday afternoon that 31-year-old Danielle Slater was missing from the Wigan area.

Danielle Slater with baby Jackson James

They confirmed on Tuesday morning that she had been found safe and well and thanked the public for their help finding her.

Danielle, from Scholes, was distraught to discover her five-month-old son Jackson James had died earlier this month.

Relatives appealed through the Evening Post for donations to help pay for a funeral.

Hundreds of pounds has since been collected to provide a send-off for the tragic tot.

