Missing teenager could be travelling on buses

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Sarah Farrell, 17, was last seen at around 3.15pm on Friday on Berry Street in Skelmersdale.

There were unconfirmed sightings of her in Wigan on Friday evening and in Southport on Sunday.

It is thought she is with an 18-year-old man and may be travelling across the region on buses.

PC Ian Beattie, from Skelmersdale police, said: “We are getting concerned for Sarah’s welfare as she has been missing for a few days now and we want to get her home.

“We can’t say for sure that the sightings in Wigan and Southport were definitely her but what we can say is that she has a bus pass and we think she is getting around on buses with the man she is with.

“If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Sarah is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build and with straight brown collar-length hair. She speaks with a Liverpool accent.

She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black trousers and black patent shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference LC-20161004-1473.