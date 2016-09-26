Motorcyclist hurt in collision

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car on a Wigan road.

The incident involving a blue motorbike and a black Renault Clio happened on Woodhouse Lane near the junction with Beech Hill Lane on Monday.

Police were called to the scene at around 3pm and crews from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) also attended.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the motorcyclist had been hurt but the extent of the injuries were not known.

The incident blocked in the road in one direction.