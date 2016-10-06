Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with car

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car at a junction.

Emergency services were called to Atherleigh Way in Leigh, close to the junction with Lovers Lane, at around 9.45am on Thursday.

They found a white motorcycle had collided with a grey Mazda 3TS. The rider of the bike was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries are not clear.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) closed part of Atherleigh Way near the scene and also shut Lovers Lane in both directions. A second road closure at the junction with Kirkhall Lane was also required.

All roads had re-opened by 10.50am.