Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a van.
Police were called to Hall Lane in Hindley at 11.45am today, Thursday, to reports a white Citroen van had collided with a yellow motorbike.
The motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to hospital but the nature and extent of his injuries are unknown. The van driver is thought to have escaped unharmed.
It is also believed an Air Ambulance was called to the scene but it is not known if it was required.
The crash caused traffic disruption in the area.
