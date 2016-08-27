A young Wigan driver ploughed into another car and wrote it off before fleeing the scene.

Wigan magistrates heard William Harrison was driving a Renault Megane on Manor Road, Shevington, when he crashed into a Vauxhall Insignia.

The early hours smash forced the parked Vauxhall onto the pavement, the rest of it swinging round to block the road completely.

Justices were told Harrison, 23, of Park Hey Drive, Appley Bridge, then panicked and drove away. Both cars were written off.

Harrison admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of the incident. The junior engineer also originally faced a charge of failing to report the incident but this was withdrawn as he rang police later that morning to admit what he had done.

Defending, Kenny Ip said Harrison fled the scene as he did not know what to do and carried on to the friend’s house he was heading for. There he rang his dad and got advice before admitting responsibility. The court also heard Harrison has already begun paying the driver of the Vauxhall to ensure the insurance payment did not leave him out of pocket. Mr Ip said: “He is extremely disappointed in himself, being involved in an incident of such kind. He said the car was parked on a bend and the vehicles collided. He hadn’t been drinking and it was a clip, although it has caused substantial damage.”

Magistrates put nine points on Harrison’s licence for failing to stop and ordered him to pay a £400 fine and £85 costs.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Motorist fled early hours crash in panic Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...