MP pays tribute to cousin on 9/11 anniversary

Borough MP Conor McGinn has paid tribute to his firefighter cousin, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks 15 years ago yesterday (Sunday).

Mike Brennan was despatched to the Twin Towers after terrorists ploughed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Centre. Mr McGinn said his cousin died helping save the lives of others.

The Labour MP, whose constituency includes Garswood, Billinge and Haydock, tweeted yesterday: “Remembering all those who died on 9/11 especially my cousin @FDNY Firefighter Mike Brennan #NeverForget #Hero #Proud.”

He also tweeted a picture of Mike, who had served in the New York Fire Brigade for several years.

Aged just 27, Mike was one of the 343 firefighters who died instantly when the Twin Towers collapsed.

Mr McGinn honoured his cousin as memorials took place around the world to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

US President Barack Obama joined the nation in remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died in attacks 15 years ago. He observed the sombre anniversary with a moment of silence in the Oval Office at 8:46 am EDT - the precise moment the attacks began on a sunny day in 2001 - when a hijacked passenger plane slammed into the north tower of New York City’s World Trade Centre.

Afterwards, Mr Obama arrived at the Pentagon, where he laid a large wreath.

